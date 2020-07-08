Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $744.2 million in sales tax allocations in July, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.31 million in sales tax revenue, an 18.02% increase from the $1.96 million allocation distributed in July 2019, the release stated.
The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in May, which saw many stores still shut down due to coronavirus restrictions.
Of the sizeable increase Killeen received compared to last year, Killeen Finance Director Jon Locke said, “It is certainly a welcome surprise. Statewide, collections were down about 1%. We haven’t received the detailed report yet to understand what drove the increase locally.”
A request for comment was also sent to Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, but the only response provided was from Locke.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 2.6% decrease from the allocations distributed in July 2019, with transit systems receiving the largest decrease of 8.4% from last year.
However, most local cities, like Killeen, saw an increase in sales tax allocations over the same time period last year.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.97 million in sales tax allocations in July, an increase of 15.29% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $669,968, a 17.42% increase from July 2019.
Nolanville saw a sales tax percentage increase, receiving $94,556 in July, a 29.33% increase over the same month last year.
Temple is set to receive $1.98 million, an 8.27% increase from last year’s allocation.
Belton will receive $496,222, a 10.81% increase from last July’s allocations.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $262,871 for a 7.89% increase over last year’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 22.22% increase in July allocations from last year; it is set to receive $528,066.
Gatesville saw a 21.55% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $208,475 in July.
