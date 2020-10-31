Lions Club Park Senior Center will host the annual Giving Thanks Luncheon Nov. 18 as a drive-through event.
Senior center members and Killeen residents 55 and older are invited to pick up a free holiday meal to go, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Meals that have been reserved in advance will be available for curbside delivery from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at the senior center, in the 1700 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop, according to the release.
The luncheon is organized each year to bring senior citizens together in celebration of the holiday season. Because of the ongoing pandemic, arrangements have been made to provide the free meal while limiting contact.
Advanced registration is required to participate and is now open.
Registration must be received by 4 p.m. Nov. 6. Call the senior center at 254-501-6399 to register.
