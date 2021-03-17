Starting Thursday, the Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park will be open with limited hours.
The center, located at 1700-B E. Stan Schlueter Loop, will be open Monday through Friday from 9 am to noon. There will be limited programs that include fitness classes, dance and AARP tax preparation.
Visitors will be required to wear masks, social distance and clean hands throughout their visits.
“We will also check temperatures on the way in,” City Spokewoman Hilary Shine said by email on Wednesday.
For more information visit www.killeentexas.gov/seniors,
Staff reports
