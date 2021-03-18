Killeen Senior Center reopens, limited capacity

Closed since Jan. 11, the Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club park is now open, with morning hours.
“We’re opening at 25% capacity,” Senior Center Manager Jeremy Bumgardner said on Thursday morning.
Located at 1700-B Stan Schlueter Loop, the center is currently open from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Hand santizer is available there, social distancing is being practiced and anyone entering the center will have their temperature taken, as precautions against COVID-19.
Activities available at the center include Zumba, pool, tax preparation services, cermaics, the fitness center and others.
Bumgardner said the the center’s reopening gives seniors the opportunity to get out and get active, as well as see their friends.
“We closed due to the ratio of hospital beds with COVID patients in our region,” Bumgardner said, adding that the shutdown order came from a mandate by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Edith Holman was taking part in ceramic making at the center Thursday morning.
“It’s like a lifesaver,” Holman said of the center re-opening.
For more information visit www.killeentexas.gov/197/Senior-Centers.
