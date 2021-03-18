Killeen Senior Center reopens, limited capacity

1. Yes. People are more likely to downplay the risks of exposure; case numbers will rise.

2. Yes. It gives businesses an excuse to relax the rules, making an increase likely.

3. No. The COVID numbers are falling, and more people are getting vaccinated.

4. No. Other factors are involved besides masks. It won’t make a big difference.

5. Unsure. It’s impossible to say whether a big spike in cases is inevitable.

Vote

View Results