The Lions Club Park Senior Center will be reopening Monday with modifications.
Hours for the center will be 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Killeen senior centers have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s risk to the vulnerable population the center serves. New safety precautions have been implemented to minimize the risk to patrons, according to the release.
The senior center provides activities and fellowship for senior citizens. Regular programs include meals, crafts, games and exercise classes. Additional programs include trips, dances and holiday celebrations.
Senior center memberships are free for residents age 55 and older and their spouses. Facility tours and new memberships are available during business hours, according to the release.
The senior center is located at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen.
A current schedule of activities is available in the Senior Scoop newsletter at KilleenTexas.gov/Seniors.
