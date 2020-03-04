Killeen senior centers will host a free health fair for seniors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at Lions Club Park Senior Center. Admission is free, and attendees do not have to be senior center members.
More than two dozen businesses and agencies that offer products and services for seniors, like home health, Alzheimer’s support, veteran assistance and mature driving, will participate. They will host booths to provide information, giveaways and door prizes, according to a news release from the city.
The city of Killeen has two senior centers that provide activities and fellowship for senior citizens. Regular programs include meals, crafts, games and exercise classes. Additional programs include trips, dances and holiday celebrations.
Senior center memberships are free for residents age 55 and older and their spouses. Facility tours and new memberships are available during business hours.
Lions Club Park Senior Center is at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. It is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours are extended to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Bob Gilmore Senior Center is currently in the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. It is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
