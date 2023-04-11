Killeen officials are expected to launch a new city website on Friday with a new design.
“The city uses CivicPlus for web services, and the content management system will allow the city of Killeen municipality to accomplish several goals, including easier navigation, increasing resident engagement, offering more dynamic content and more timely news, improving administrative efficiencies and being more mobile-responsive,” according to a news release. It will “incorporate a more modern and sleek design.”
All current features will still be available.
“The city of Killeen is looking forward to residents seeing the improved design as we work to champion innovative solutions for web mobility to ensure our website functions efficiently for our citizens,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said in the release. “We will always seek out ways to strengthen and transform how we communicate with our community.”
She said that “citizen favorites,” such as alerts, notifications and Killeen Connect will remain.
The Killeen Connect app may be downloaded from any mobile store or at www.KilleenTexas.gov/KilleenConnect “to report anything from a pothole to a traffic light or loose animal that may need fixing.”
Also, the new site, Ford said, “places more of a focus” on the top 10-visited pages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.