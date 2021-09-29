The Killeen Seventh Day Adventist Church will host a Jewish Tabernacle experience called “Messiah’s Mansion” from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10 at the church, 4700 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen.
Attendees can experience the history through tours of a replica of the portable tabernacle that held the Ark of the Covenant as mentioned in the Old Testament. Tour guides will lead guests through the living museum to the different sections of the tabernacle and teach about the spiritual significance of each area and its purpose, according to church officials.
Each tour is free to the public and times can be reserved at Killeenmessiahsmansion.com. Tours will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 2-5 and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6-10.
“We have gone through a lot of effort to make it as detailed and accurate as possible,” said Pastor James Berglund. “It is a great learning experience for all ages, especially kids being able to have this physical understanding of what went on in the tabernacle back then.”
Church member Kathy Bradley helped to organize the event and provided information to the Herald.
The church is also hosting a series today through Sunday about the sanctuary and the feasts that took place in the tabernacle. These sessions will be held in the main church at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.