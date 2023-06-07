A Killeen broken sewer pipe and lift station responsible for spilling an estimated 245,000 gallons or raw sewage into a Killeen creek — which residents say killed fish and other wildlife — has been repaired, city officials said Wednesday.
“The City of Killeen’s Public Works Department confirms a lift station and the entire sewer collection system is back to normal operations, following a sewage leak southeast of Texas A&M Central Texas, adjacent to Reece Creek,” city officials said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
The release, which was put out by Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford, goes on to say that the spill was contained Monday and the construction company tasked with repairs has “completed the repair” Tuesday evening.
“The system was back to normal just before 9 a.m. (Wednesday) morning. Crews confirm the cause was a pipe that ruptured,” Ford said in the release. “Crews responded at 5:30 p.m. on June 4 (Sunday) and conducted a thorough inspection where the sewage was entering.”
On Wednesday morning, “staff monitored air relief valves along the force main after a pump at the lift station was turned on, and the valves were releasing the air out of the force main as they are designed to do,” the release stated. “By 8:15 a.m., the manhole near the repair site that was overflowing stopped overflowing.”
Ford said an environmental team contacted or notified 50 property owners who have water wells adjacent to the creek.
The construction company — TTG Utilities LLC, based in Gatesville — was scheduled to complete final backfilling and cleanup by the end of Wednesday. The city’s environmental team, with help from the City’s Mowing and Drainage division, will continue sampling water in the creek at the selected sites and will monitor the stretch of the creek looking for any adverse impacts to wildlife, according to the city.
“City staff has worked continuously since the discovery and worked closely with environmental agencies and additional contractors to resolve the leak,” according to the release.
On Monday, the city said 125,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled due to the leak. That estimated number was revised on Wednesday to 245,000 gallons, according to a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality document filed out by Killeen officials.
Concern from residents
Killeen residents who live near the creek say they believe the spill to be much larger than that, and were still concerned Wednesday about residual effects from the contaminated water.
From the beginning, some residents have complained that they didn’t receive a timely notice; that the only way they knew there was a problem was when the water which usually runs clear through their property turned smelly and brown.
According to resident Tony Estes, he saw evidence of a sewage leak for a week before the city announced it on Monday.
City officials said they were called about the leak on Sunday, and started to respond to it that day. However, city officials did not let the public know about the leak until Monday evening.
“The City was notified of the leak Sunday evening and had to dedicate Sunday night and Monday morning to containment, as safety is the main priority for our residents and environment,” Killeen Executive Director of Public Works Jeffery Reynolds said in response to Herald questions about the sewage spill. “Emphasis was placed on finding and pinpointing where in the force main pipe the leak was coming from, and diverting sewer flow away from the leak site. Once this was done and enough information was gathered, a release was issued appropriately and within the guidelines of the TCEQ.”
Other residents said they are still upset.
“I don’t use Facebook and I don’t always have a reason to look on the City’s website,” Glenn Collins said Tuesday. “Why didn’t someone from the city come to me to tell me about it?”
Michael White, whose property is further down the creek from the leak has had City of Killeen employees on his land taking water samples for the last two days.
Now that the city has repaired the problem, residents want to know what’s next. They are still dealing with the smell and contaminated water. Some are concerned for the wildlife that drink out of the creek daily.
They want to know the environmental impact of the raw sewage downstream. Some want to know just how far the sewage traveled before coming to rest. Some of the residents said they believe it reached the Lampasas River and Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
As of Wednesday, TCEQ did not confirm if that’s the case.
