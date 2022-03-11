One person was shot at a Killeen apartment complex and then airlifted Thursday night, police said.
Killeen police and first responders were dispatched at 10:32 p.m. Thursday in reference to a gunshot victim reported at an apartment complex, according to Killeen Police Department.
Once police arrived to Village Creek Apartments in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials have not released the name of the victim who was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple in critical condition.
No additional information was available, police said.
Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit continue to investigate this incident and ask if anyone has any information to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-(TIPS) 8477.
