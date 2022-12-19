Belton

Devon Joaquin Savion Belton

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting Friday in the 4300 block of Sand Dollar Drive. Devon Joaquin Savion Belton was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The victim called police after he and a friend who had been inside his vehicle, in front of his residence, were shot at by two men wearing ski masks.

