A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting Friday in the 4300 block of Sand Dollar Drive. Devon Joaquin Savion Belton was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle.
The victim called police after he and a friend who had been inside his vehicle, in front of his residence, were shot at by two men wearing ski masks.
When police arrived, they observed the victim’s vehicle with multiple bullet holes in the windshield and along the side of the door. The victim reported that he and a friend were inside his vehicle when a silver vehicle pulled up and two men began shooting at them.
Police found multiple spent casings at the scene. The victim described the driver as wearing an orange ski mask and the other shooter as wearing a black ski mask.
A description of the vehicle was broadcast to police in the area and officers responded, locating the vehicle a few minutes later.
The silver vehicle proceeded down a cul-de-sac and tried to turn around before being stopped.
According to the arrest affidavit, police say they saw the driver in an orange hat and witnessed several items being thrown from the driver’s side of the vehicle. Later, a K-9 unit was dispatched to the approximate area and recovered two .40-caliber handguns and an AR rifle.
Before police could stop the vehicle, it slowed and a man wearing a gray hoodie and light sweatpants jumped from the vehicle and ran, the affadavit said.
The vehicle finally stopped after a spike strip was deployed. Police arrested Belton and found another passenger in the back seat of the silver vehicle. Inside the vehicle, police found a 9mm handgun containing some unspent rounds, as well as a bag of marijuana.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Belton on Monday and the suspect was booked into Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $100,000 and $30,000, respectively.
In another arraignment Monday, a 46-year-old woman was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault on a family member when she alledgedly used a pair of scissors to stab a man during an altercation in a domestic dispute at a residence in the 4900 block of Colorado Drive in Killeen.
According to the arrest affidavit, police found the victim had a visible injury to the top of his head with a noticeable amount of wet and dried blood which had “leaked” out onto his face and upper body. A bloody pair of scissors was found at the scene and seized as evidence.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Denise Renee Madrid on Monday, and she was booked into Bell County Jail on aggravated assault charges. Bond was set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.