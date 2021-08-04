Killeen police responded to a mobile home in south Killeen Wednesday morning, and police verified the call came in as a “shots fired” call, however, police said it was not a shooting.
About eight police cars and an ambulance were seen in front of a mobile home near the intersection of Elms Road and Florence Road about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The ambulance left shortly after.
A Killeen police supervisor on scene would not confirm if it was a shooting, however Public Information Officer for the Killeen Police Department, Ofelia Miramontez, later confirmed that shots had been fired due to an accidental discharge.
She said there were no injuries.
