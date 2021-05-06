A Facebook group dedicated to the Interstate 14 Killeen welcome sign has grown to 1,300 followers in less than a month following the unexpected death of Harker Heights High School student Julianna Allen.
Allen, 18, died after hitting the sign, located on I-14 near Stan Schlueter Loop, in the early morning hours of April 16.
A family friend of Allen, Alexis McDade-Welch, created The “Welcome to Killeen” Sign Facebook group in January.
The group is “dedicated to people that have hit (or almost hit) the Killeen sign, and finding out why this keeps happening,” according to the group’s Facebook page.
Up until April, the group had a mere 63 followers. Now, the public Facebook group has 1,100 members.
View the group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/145898227339538/.
Within the group's comments, members have discussed what they would like to see happen to the sign. Some say the sign should be moved, or guardrails constructed to keep cars from hitting the large concrete sign along the highway. Others say it’s not the sign, but rather reckless driving that needs to be curtailed.
Currently, the sign offers little welcome to visitors arriving to Killeen, as it is hardly recognizable with chunks of concrete missing, illegible letters, and memorial flowers placed in honor of Julianna Allen.
Questions sent to the city of Killeen regarding the city’s plan for the sign were unanswered as of deadline Thursday.
