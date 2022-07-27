The lottery jackpot for Mega Millions has now reached over $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers during Tuesday’s draw. The new estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize, according to the Associated Press.
As of Wednesday, the current jackpot amount for the lottery is $1.02 billion for those who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million, according to the Associated Press.
The lottery billboard in front of Premier Plaza at 310 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen on Wednesday showed the Mega Millions lottery amount to be $999 million since the board is unable to show more than that.
According to MegaMillions.com, drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m.
Participants win if the numbers on one row of their ticket matches the numbers of the balls drawn on that date. According to the website, participants can win a prize anywhere from $2 to the jackpot. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing. According to the website, overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
