A Killeen resident chose to give back to the local community by handing out sandwiches and clothes to those in need Friday.
Raven Rivers, a single mother of four children, made sandwiches and gathered up some clothes that don’t fit her kids anymore to give back to the community that has given to her.
“The community has been helping me, so I wanted to help the community,” Rivers said. “I know there’s a lot of people out here that can’t go anywhere and get any food or clothes.”
She added that this was her first time doing anything like this and that she would love to continue giving back in the future.
“It actually warms my heart, it just makes me happy to see other people happy and to know that they’re not alone out here,” she said. “It makes me very happy.”
She made over 100 sandwiches and hoped to serve around 150 people with food or clothing.
