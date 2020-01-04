Blood Drive

Erica Burton, left, and Brenda Adams with the Killeen Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority finish up giving blood at the Killeen Community Center on Saturday.

 By Hunter King | Herald staff writer

The Killeen Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority held a blood drive in conjunction with Baylor Scott & White Blood Center on Saturday.

Erica Burton, the chair of the Emergency Response Team for the sorority, was responsible for putting on the drive.

