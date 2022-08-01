Weather

Matias Gomez, 10, of Killeen (center) cools off at the splash pad at Long Branch Park in Killeen on July 19, 2020.

 File | Herald

Just days after Killeen’s splash pad at Long Branch Park reopened, it has been closed again for more repairs.

“Staff identified two large mainline water leaks early (Monday),” according to a news release from the city. “Recreation Services is working closely with the Water Department to repair these lines.”

