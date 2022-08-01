Just days after Killeen’s splash pad at Long Branch Park reopened, it has been closed again for more repairs.
“Staff identified two large mainline water leaks early (Monday),” according to a news release from the city. “Recreation Services is working closely with the Water Department to repair these lines.”
The splash pad reopened on Friday after being closed for a water line repair.
“The community will be made aware once the repairs and tests are complete to ensure the feature is functioning properly,” the news release stated.
Meanwhile, discounted rates are being offered for the rest of the season at the Killeen Family Aquatic Center in Lions Club Park — $3 for adults and $2 for seniors and children. The center is scheduled to be open through Labor Day weekend.
The center’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 to 6:30 Saturday; and 1 to 6 Sunday. Visit killeentexas.gov/swim or call 254-501-6390 more on the Family Aquatic Center.
