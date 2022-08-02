The Junior Service League Spray Pad at Long Branch Park in Killeen is open once again. The city’s Recreation Services Department had to close it down just days after it reopened on July 29 following more necessary repairs.
“Staff identified two large mainline water leaks early Monday,” according to a news release from the city. “Repairs are now complete, and staff has balanced the chemicals for the Spray Pad to open at no cost to residents,”
However, the pool at Long Branch Park will remain closed for the 2022 summer season, as repairs will not be able to begin until Sept. 12 and will take several days to complete.
“Because this limits access to affordable aquatic facilities for Killeen residents, the City of Killeen will be offering access to the Family Aquatic Center at a discounted rate that will mirror the price of entry at Long Branch Park Pool for the remainder of the 2022 pool season,” the release said.
“The city of Killeen appreciates our citizens who have been patient and understanding with these unprecedented matters that were out of our control.”
Starting Monday, the city began offering access to the Killeen Family Aquatic Center at Lions Club Park at a discounted rate for the remainder of the 2022 pool season. The aquatic center and spray pad will be open through Labor Day weekend. Entry fees at the aquatic center are now $3 for adults and $2 for seniors and children.
The center is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The spray pad operates daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.