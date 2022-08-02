The Junior Service League Spray Pad at Long Branch Park in Killeen is open once again. The city’s Recreation Services Department had to close it down just days after it reopened on July 29 following more necessary repairs.

“Staff identified two large mainline water leaks early Monday,” according to a news release from the city. “Repairs are now complete, and staff has balanced the chemicals for the Spray Pad to open at no cost to residents,”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.