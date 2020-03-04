The spray park at Long Branch Park in Killeen will open for the season Saturday.
Located at 1101 Branch Drive, the spray park is a zero-entry water playground with a variety of spray features and spouts, according to a news release from the city. Daily hours are 8:30 a.m. to dusk, and there is no charge for admission.
All ages are welcome, but children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
The spray park was made possible through a public-private partnership between the city and the Junior Service League of Killeen. It opened in 2009.
Long Branch Pool and the Family Aquatics Center will open Memorial Day Weekend.
