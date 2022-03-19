With the freezing weather of January and February out of sight, Killeen area residents may find themselves a little more at home with the pleasing warm weather of March as the spring season swings into the area, but of course, spring brings rain showers.
“There’s even a 100% chance of showers on Monday (for Killeen),” Matt Spally, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said Saturday.
Spally said that a lot of the rain will be in the east of Killeen but there will still be rain in the area. The high today, the first day of spring, is expected to be 79 with a low of 55.
Also on tap for this week’s weather will be a slight cold front moving in later on in the week but according to Spally, “nothing below freezing.”
According to the National Weather Service forecast, temperatures this week will be in the high 70s to high 60s during the day but at night, temperatures are expected to get down to the mid 40s to low 50s.
Killeen is also in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which increases the risk of wildfires in the area. But with the incoming rains on Monday, it could improve the conditions in the area, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Madison Gordon.
