Killeen police were in a standoff for almost three hours on Monday afternoon, which ended after 5 p.m. with one man in custody. No charges have been filed by Monday evening, however, police were still investigating.
At 2:46 p.m. on Monday Killeen police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Legacy Lane in west Killeen in reference to a domestic disturbance.
“While officers were en route, they were advised that a shot was fired,” said Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble. “When officers arrived they evacuated nearby residents and put a shelter in place.”
No injuries were reported.
Haynes Elementary and Smith Middle schools were both placed on lockdown until after the “all-clear” was given shortly after 5 p.m. School buses ran late getting students home.
During the standoff, police closed off Traditions Lane at Founders Trail, Inspiration Drive at Founders Trail, Traditions Lane at Gary Purser Boulevard and Inspiration Drive at Gary Purser Boulevard.
KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez briefed the media later that there was another person in the home with the man who was taken into custody.
“The suspect released a person,” she said. “We do not know if it was a man or a woman and Chief Kimble notified me that the suspect was in custody at 5:02 p.m.”
Kimble said at least one shot was fired at police equipment before police arrested the man, whose name was not released.
Jacqueline Hernandez. a resident of the neighbourhood said, her husband told her that her children were on lockdown at school.
“I was kinda lost and like ‘what is going on?’” she said. “As a mom I have one in elementary, one in middle school and one in the high school. I was worried and wanted to get home because I didn’t know if they were getting off of the bus or not.”
Hernandez said when she saw the heavy police presence, she was hoping everyone was safe,
“As soon as I knew my kids were safe then I felt a relief,” she said. “I have lived here for five years and it has been relatively quiet. I am shocked, and this neighborhood to be honest is really quiet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.