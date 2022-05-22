Killeen City Council members will have much on their plate Tuesday night as they hold votes on several agenda items and then move into a workshop meeting after their regular meeting.
Before the meeting will begin, a council member will choose a Killeen resident and present them with the Killeen Star Award.
In the regular meeting, the council will hear two citizen petitions. The first coming from Holly Teel, a former mayoral candidate, concerning the impact on the Long Branch area with the lack of a food store. The second will be from Bear Jones and will be concerned with communication between Killeen residents and the city’s police department.
After the citizen’s petitions, the council will discuss in-kind services for a Juneteenth Event held by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.
Afterwards, the council will vote on the following items as part of the consent agenda:
Approving an Intergovernmental Support Agreement with the United States Government for animal care on Fort Hood.
Authorizing an interlocal agreement with the Killeen Independent School District for the construction of a sewer line in the Trimmier Creek Basin.
Awarding Bid No. 22-20, Generator Project, to T. Morales Company Electric & Controls, Ltd. in the amount of $480,535.
Authorizing the procurement of computer hardware from GTS Technology Solutions in an amount not to exceed $299,807.93.
Ratifying a Meet and Confer Agreement with the Killeen Police Employee Association FOP Lodge 32.
After the consent agenda, the council will then hold votes on zoning requests they heard last week.
Immediately following the regular meeting, the council will move into a workshop meeting where they will discuss including National Mounted Warfare Foundation and Bell County Communications Center as community partners for their fiscal 2022 to 2023 budget.
After discussion, the council will then have their annual review of the city’s Governing Standards and Expectations.
The regular meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Meetings can be watched live online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming or watched on television on Channel 10.
