Killeen Star Award

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Councilman Jose Segarra presented The Killeen Star Award to Analuisa Carillo-Tapia at Tuesday's City Council meeting. 

 Courtesy City of Killeen

Segarra praised Carrillo-Tapia for her “tremendous compassion” for her work with homeless people, saying that she had “become a driving force and fostering a sense of unity and resilience within the Killeen community.”

