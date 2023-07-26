Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Councilman Jose Segarra presented The Killeen Star Award to Analuisa Carrillo-Tapia at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Segarra praised Carrillo-Tapia for her “tremendous compassion” for her work with homeless people, saying that she had “become a driving force and fostering a sense of unity and resilience within the Killeen community.”
“She exemplifies the spirit of service and commitment to others that defines our community,” Segarra said.
Carrillo-Tapia thanked Segarra and the city for the award, but said her work could not be done without the support of community leaders including the city council and mayor.
“We want to make sure that our neighbors — we don’t call them homeless, we call them our neighbors — because whatever situation brought them to where they’re at, we need to step up and help them be at that bridge for a better tomorrow,” she said.
The Star Award is presented to an outstanding member of the community by a council member every other month.
