Killeen resident Ada McKey was the recipient of the Killeen Star Award at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting.
Given once every two months by a City Council member, the Star Award recognizes exemplary service and commitment to community.
The award was presented by Mayor Jose Segarra and Councilwoman Nina Cobb.
McKey was selected in part due to her decades of experience at the Killeen Independent School District and over 30 years of work with the NAACP.
“She is overwhelmingly full of grace,” Cobb said as she explained McKey’s willingness to drive senior members of the community to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Never stop doing good,” Cobb said.
