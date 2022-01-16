“Xplosive Granades” took home the title for best step up team Sunday at the Killeen MLK Step Up Fest 2022 High School Step Show.
Supported by Parents and community members alike, the Dallas-based high school team beat out second place Theta Nu Sigma of Garland High School and third place Copperas Cove High School at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The event brought together a total of three high schools, six performers and two poets, said event coordinator Jasmine Purnell, who has operated the event since her mother Joy Purnell started it in 2001.
“Step up” is a style of team dance that favors synchronization, originality and creativity to tell a story. Judges Kevin McGee, Rikaos Adams, and Jerry McGrone said in turn that they were looking for precision, originality, creativity and cohesion.
In total, the event was scored by a panel of nine judges.
Doors opened at 5 p.m., with participants slowly trickling in to visit with greek sororities and fraternities supporting the event and vendors such as Title Boxing Club.
The event didn’t truly begin until 6:30 p.m. with a prayer and the Black National Anthem, followed by a remixed version of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech, as well as performances by Freestyle Dance Studio and Paolo Alto Middle School.
Captain of the Copperas Cove Step Up Team Amari Snead, 18, said that he enjoys step up as an alternative to traditional sports.
“It’s a way for me to be creative,” he said.
Snead also said that he intends to continue his passion in college.
The festival was supported by all seven of the “Divine Nine” greek life organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council including Alpha Kappa Alpha, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Sigma Gamma Rho, Iota Phi Theta, Phi Beta Sigma and Zeta Phi Beta. Each organization said they provide scholarship opportunities for students.
The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce also attended the event to show its support. President of the Innovation Black Chamber Ronnie Russell said the event was an example of the community coming together to support itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.