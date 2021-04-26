Killeen residents and business owners still have the opportunity to take the second survey for a comprehensive plan that is being made for the city.
The city created the survey with 10 questions to seek input from residents and business owners on where they rank the importance of the values and to help determine the future of the city, spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release Friday.
Along with participating in the survey, residents and business owners can also leave comments on the online “idea wall.”
Topics on the idea wall are color-coded and include streets and infrastructure, walking/biking, parks and green space, land uses, housing and economic developments.
Comments are made anonymously and serve to provide focus areas for city and contracted leaders to consider.
On Nov. 17, 2020, the Killeen City Council approved a Dallas-based company, Verdunity, Inc., to complete the comprehensive plan, which is costing the city $349,140.
A similar comprehensive plan was prepared for the city in 2010, which Shine said was supposed to last until 2030. Since that time there was an unsuccessful attempt at a similar plan done internally.
Similarly to the idea wall, residents can also leave comments on an interactive map. The map allows participants to put a push pin in specific parts of the city to add comments about how to improve that area.
“Everyone with a personal or business interest in Killeen is a stakeholder whose feedback is important to shaping the comprehensive plan,” the city said in the release. “The input received is critical to establishing priorities for the investment of public resources to ultimately meet community-wide goals.”
All of the tools on the website can be accessed at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CompPlan. Also on the website, stakeholders can sign up for updates and listen to or view recordings from the March 23 meeting about the comprehensive plan.
