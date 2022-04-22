The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division is extending the dates of the Water Street closure through April 29.
The closure on Water Street goes from Twin Creek Drive to 56th Street. It was originally scheduled to be shut down from April 18-22, including overnights. The road will continue to be open to local traffic only and weather permitting, according to the city.
The closure is to install a water line and sanitary sewer services in the area.
The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work site. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
