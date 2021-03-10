As of Wednesday morning, traffic continued along numerous roads damaged by the recent winter weather in Killeen, including on Gateway Drive, near the intersection with Central Texas Expressway, leading into H-E-B Plus.
“It’s a hassle for the cars coming off the access road,” said Nicole Nines, the front desk clerk at the Sleep Inn, located closest to that stretch of damaged road. “You hear horns honking all day long.”
At a March 2 Killeen City Council workshop, City Manager Kent Cagle estimated that the city will need an additional $40 million to repair the damage from the recent winter weather system which crippled much of Texas, resulting in loss of power and water service to many homes and covering the Killeen area in ice. This is on top of around $120 million in needed road repairs the city has talked about in the past.
Signs indicating “Rough Road” have been placed at a number of locations around the city, where streets have seen storm damage.
“Crews have been out making road repairs since the ice thawed and continue to do so all over town,” City Spokeswoman Hilary Shine said on Wednesday by email.
Killeen residents are billed a “street maintenance fee” of $1.70 per single-family equivalent per month on their utility bills.
The city did not respond to an attempt to obtain an update on city efforts in this area as of press time on Wednesday.
