Pershing Drive between Fort Hood Street and Old FM 440 will have temporary lane closures Wednesday, the city of Killeen said Tuesday.
“Crews will be performing asphalt work in the area and will need to close parts of the road for access,” Killeen spokesman Marcus Hood said in a news release Tuesday evening.
“The road will remain open but temporary lane closures will occur and flaggers will direct traffic around the work area,” he said. “Motorists are asked to use caution, and obey flaggers during this process.”
Hood said those who wish to make inquiries may contact the Engineering office at (254) 616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
“The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation,” he said.
