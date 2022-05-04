The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will close the southbound lane of Stringer Street from Bremser Avenue to Hallmark Avenue to install sanitary sewer services on Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting.
The lane will be open to local traffic only, according to the city.
