Killeen ISD was notified of an accident involving a student and personal vehicle Tuesday morning.
The accident occurred on Greenlee Drive near Edgewood Drive in Killeen, and KISD school buses were not involved in the accident, school officials said.
The student attends Timber Ridge Elementary and was alert following the accident. The student was taken to the hospital with their parent. Killeen police responded to the accident call and are conducting a full investigation.
“Our primary concern is the well-being and recovery of the student. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family and all parties involved,” KISD Chief Communications Officer, Taina Maya, said in a release.
No additional information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.