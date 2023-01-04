Bidding has begun on many of the items being auctioned by the Killeen government in an online event, including two fire trucks.
United Auctioneers conducts the event each year. Items listed on Wednesday also include a boat, several pickup trucks, eight Harley-Davidson motorcycles, ambulance, SUVs, filing cabinets, computer stations, televisions, chairs, vacuum cleaner and a drill kit.
The fire trucks — 1996 Freightliners — had received high bids of $50 and $550 on Wednesday. The minimum bid accepted on the surplus office items and 14 fleet vehicles is $5.
The highest bid as of Wednesday morning was $5,250 for one of eight Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The 2015 and 2016 bikes are known as FLHTP — the Electra Glide police model of Harley-Davidson. The next highest bid, for a 2015 Stingray 198 LX boat, was $5,000.
SUVs and trucks in the auction include a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500, 2007 Ford F250, 2009 GMC Sierra, 2013 Dodge Ram 4500 and 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe.
According to city spokeswoman Janell Ford, several items in the auction were seized by police, including the 2009 GMC Sierra, stepladder, three vacuum cleaners, Samsung, Vizio and Sharp televisions, portable DVD player, drill kit, circular saw, drill driver and toolbox.
The auctions help the city offload surplus inventory, and items are sold as-is. The full auction list is at https://bit.ly/3GCnln6.
The online auction began on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. and is scheduled to end on Jan. 9, at 3 p.m.
Bidders may call Randall Kirkes at 254-289-3216 for more on the bidding process.
