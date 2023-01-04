City auction

This 1996 Freightliner fire truck is one of two being auctioned online by Killeen officials through Monday.

Bidding has begun on many of the items being auctioned by the Killeen government in an online event, including two fire trucks.

United Auctioneers conducts the event each year. Items listed on Wednesday also include a boat, several pickup trucks, eight Harley-Davidson motorcycles, ambulance, SUVs, filing cabinets, computer stations, televisions, chairs, vacuum cleaner and a drill kit.

