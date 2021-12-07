The Xpreesha Outreach Youth Entertainment Showcase scheduled for Friday will feature local talent, giving children an opportunity to build confidence and develop positive relationships as they express themselves in a variety of ways.
In addition to the popular vocalist category, past presenters have been musical bands, group dance, solo dancers, rappers and other musicians performing on the drums, saxophone, keyboard or guitar, according to event organizer Dee Dee Jose.
Jose said she enjoys seeing the community come together around non-athletic talent and get to know the multifaceted skills of the youths who present at Endeavors Performing Arts & Special Events Venue, 868 S. Fort Hood St.
The doors open at 6 p.m., and the showcase will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Artists from age 5 to 20 are encouraged to register for the event. Tickets are $5 for children registering in advance and $10 for adults. At the door, all tickets will be $10.
Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/3ErqfqQ. For more information, email xpreeshaoutreach@gmail.com or call 980-224-3605.
“The age groups that are heavily represented go from 11 years old and up, and that is a great age because if they start young, they may decide to join us for another year and we can watch their skill grow,” Jose said. “I am excited to see what the children bring to the stage, and whatever that is, I look forward to cheering them on.”
“Through our annual youth entertainment showcase, it provides youth the opportunity to use their talents to build confidence while uplifting our community,” Jose said. “The first 50 people will get a gift bag and there will be door prizes for the audience to receive that are perfect during the holidays.”
In this sixth year of the talent showcase, attendees will be treated to special appearances from two local recording artists and children’s characters, courtesy of Tootie Tot, Jose said.
“One will be selling candy creations and the other is a young author that has published three books,” Jose said. “Other vendors that will be there to showcase their business services and products include a featured publishing company and sponsor SL Elite Publishing, youth organization out of Temple, artwork, jewelry, T-shirt and creative creations, authors, and more.”
Proceeds from the event will help Xpreesha Outreach Children’s Program establish a scholarship fund to award to local high school graduates, beginning in the upcoming year, Jose said.
“I am looking forward to the community enjoying a family friendly event where we can celebrate and cheer on the youth that decide to grace the stage with their talent,” Jose said.
