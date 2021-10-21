The Killeen City Council got an update and discussed big plans for the city’s golf course during a meeting this week.
The council members received an update during a workshop meeting held at City Hall Tuesday night that followed immediately after a regularly scheduled council meeting.
The council was given a presentation by Killeen’s Director of Recreation Services Joe Brown, alongside Tony Marino, a regional director of operations for Indigo Golf Partners which is Headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
Indigo runs Stonetree Golf Club, which is owned by the city.
Marino gave the council an overview of customer feedback from Facebook and Google reviews. With over 300 reviews, the golf course has gained a four-star rating, which Marino said is “outstanding for a golf course.”
“We’re always tracking our online reviews, whether it be positive, negative. We encourage both.” Marino said Tuesday. “We can only improve where we know we need to improve.”
WHAT’S NEW?
Marino discussed improvements the golf course has undergone this year, including the renovation of the poolhouse into a player lounge. However, supply chain issues have caused delays in the repairs.
“We’re still waiting on some pieces of furniture,” Marino said. “We opened it. We have TV’s. We want to get it open for football season but that’s going to be a bit of an ongoing process.”
Marino also explained new lights for the driving range have also been installed, which he said will be good once the time change in November comes so residents may enjoy golfing in the evenings when it becomes darker earlier.
Indigo is also replacing a number of trees that have either hit their lifespan or are diseased on the property. Ten acres of the fairway have also been replaced with Bermuda grass. Marino said the Bermuda grass is more tolerant of climate changes and that eventually all of the greens will be replaced with Bermuda.
Going forward, Indigo will continue to work with the city to install a new irrigation system as well as maintaining the greens and other plant life on the course, such as populating some areas with wildflowers to form a butterfly habitat, according to the presentation.
FINANCES
Due to the major renovations that were made this summer, the goal to make $630 was missed, Marino explained. However, he said the miss was minimized due to the fact that the course was able to stay open and operate.
Marino said, next year’s budget will be to make just over $20,000, which he said he feels confident that it’s achievable. Marino said that will be the first time income will be positive since fiscal year 2016, but net income has improved by $100,000 every year.
“We feel that with this next fiscal year, we’re set up for success with a lot of the improvements,” Marino said. “We’re getting a lot of out-of-town play.”
In other business, the course will be utilized on Oct. 30 for the City’s “Fall Festival” which will feature hayrides, games and more at the golf course. The festival is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
