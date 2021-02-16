Name: Arnold Murphy
Age: 43
City of residence: Killeen
Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Middle school English teacher
How would you describe your upbringing?
My upbringing was good. I lived with my parents and two younger brothers, until my parents divorced when I was 13. School was not a big focus in my household. My family was really close though. We always had got together and had big celebrations for birthdays, and all of the major holidays. My mother and father both supported all of my ideas and decisions. My father played a major role in molding me into a man that was all about his family. My mother raised me to be a chameleon. To always be able to adapt to any situation.
What does Black History Month mean to you?
Black History Month when I was younger meant just another day off of school and a time when we would learn about famous African Americans. It was the usual, Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks and Ruby Bridges. As I’ve matured from boy to man, it means so much more to me. We should be celebrating so many more people and honoring those that are currently making strides and doing amazing things. Black History Month means honoring the challenges so many African-Americans faced in the past, educating society on the challenges they still face, and celebrating the challenges they’ve overcome.
What is something all people should know about Black History?
That it is very important to everyone all over the world. Black History has roots that run deep and many of the inventions and ideas that we enjoy today are found throughout those history books that sometimes we don’t get to hear about in school or outside of it. By knowing the past, it can open the door to the future.
What are some ways the Killeen-Fort Hood area can improve as a community?
I think as a community, we need to come together and look at how we can cut down on the gun violence and the gangs that are infecting our area. Growing up in the inner city, I know firsthand how those things can just tear communities apart. I think having something for the youth to do would be a great start as well. Maybe having free inner city basketball leagues would be good and also having mentor programs that the community knows about would be huge.
