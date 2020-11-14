IMPosssible Teen Center in Killeen hosted its second annual Turkey Bowl on Saturday afternoon, which bridges the gap between the community and first responders.
However, it was not like last year’s event where first responders participated in the annual kickball game.
“We were hoping for a bigger turnout this year,” Vantonio Fraley, founder of ImPosssible Teen Center, said. “We did not get as much officer support as we did last year which is OK. More importantly we got the community out and we are still spreading the message of IMPossible.”
Instead of the annual kickball game, the event brought out the community by playing games and shooting some hoops.
Fraley said it is heart wrenching that support he got during last year’s Turkey Bowl did not show up this year.
“Especially in the climate that we are in as a nation,” he said. “We need all type of community relationships that we build and establish. To not see us as a community to be here to give back is heart wrenching and mind boggling.”
