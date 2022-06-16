Killeen teen drone operator to demonstrate skills at safety event

Ready to learn about drone laws and usage in the United States? The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) sponsors a yearly drone awareness safety day in the U.S. and this year it will take place in Killeen.
The event will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Special Olympic Building, 902 Conder St,, at Conder Park in Killeen.
The public is invited to observe this free event and receive training to handle drones.
There will be limited hands-on training for beginners as space is limited, and follow up training can occur during the summer.
Alex Donnell, a 14-year-old Killeen drone pilot, will demonstrate his indoor precision flying skills.
He has been flying drones for three years. Alex is also a licensed ham radio operator and is assisting in drone research on drone payload techniques such as sling loads.
Several drone fleets of micro-and mini drone will be on display at the event, according to a news release.
Also on display will be accessories for disaster, search, police, and medical mission, using precision flying and landings, drone drop, payload, and internet video transmissions.
Some of this program will be webcast on ZOOM. For more information contact dfkott@aol.com
