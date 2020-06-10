Three slots remain for graduating seniors with two guests each for a celebration at a Killeen teen outreach center.
The Adolescents and Young Adults Drinking and Driving Outreach Center, or AYADD, is hosting the celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the backyard of its center at 1109 Dogwood Blvd., Killeen.
The final three slots are open to graduates of Killeen Independent School District and Copperas Cove Independent School District.
The celebration will include food, a recognition of the seniors and guest speakers.
Guest speakers include Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra and Killeen Chief of Police Charles Kimble.
Seniors who want to get one of the final slots should contact AYADD Executive Director Sandra Minor at 254-285-4284.
