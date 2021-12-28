The Texas Department of Transportation is issuing a travel warning in response to new reports that Killeen temperatures may drop to as low as 28 degrees Sunday night.
“With the potential mix of sub-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast, TxDOT maintenance crews will be mobilized and proactively pretreating structures,” reads a news release Tuesday.
The department will use a salt-water brine to treat structures, effectively lowing the temperature of freezing and helping to prevent the formation of ice.
Meteorologist David Bonnette for the National Weather Service said that the previously reported strong cold front expected to arrive late this week will reduce temperatures to as low as 31 degrees Saturday night from a high of 76 that same day. Temperatures should rise to 48 on Sunday, only to drop to 28 degrees on Sunday night.
There is little to no chance of snow as the weather system carrying the cold front is made up predominantly of dry air and is expected to push out the warmer, more humid air that will dominate most of the business week, according to Bonnette.
There is still a possibility that it may storm Friday night into early Saturday morning.
“The big thing to keep in mind are the ‘four p’s,’ Bonnette said. “People, pets, pipes and plants.”
