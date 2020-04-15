After being chilled by a cold front that followed a storm system, temperatures in the Killeen area are expected to continue to rise as the week progresses.
The National Weather Service predicts temperatures to reach the 80s by Sunday, despite another weekend storm system.
As of now, rain chances are low and remain around 20 to 30% for Friday through Sunday.
The rain could start falling after 1 p.m. Friday, with the biggest chance coming after 1 p.m. Saturday, the NWS said.
NWS Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said the biggest threat for the Killeen area is small hail and gusty wind.
Approximately 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain are expected with the system, Sanchez said.
Total rainfall for the month of April at two locations near Killeen is over 3 inches. The rainfall data was for Stillhouse Hollow Dam and Morgan's Point Resort.
Sanchez said Skylark Field in Killeen and the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport had missing data.
The weekend system should move quickly through the area.
"By Monday, we should be dry again," Sanchez said.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Monday are:
- Today: High 65, Low 45 - Mostly sunny and mostly clear
- Thursday: High 76, Low 60 - Sunny with increasing clouds late
- Friday: High 69, Low 55 - 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms
- Saturday: High 76, Low 63 - 30% chance of thunderstorms
- Sunday: High 83, Low 58 - 20% chance of thunderstorms
- Monday: High 83, Low 62 - Mostly sunny
