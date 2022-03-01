Home values in the Killeen area saw a 24.2% year-over-year increase at the end of 2021, according to data obtained from the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors.
The average home price in the Killeen area was $207,700 in December, the most recent month for which data is available. This is an increase of $38,450 from $169,250 in December 2020. There were 307 sale closings in the area in December 2021, an increase of 40.8% from 219 closings in December 2020.
The total months of housing inventory in December 2021 was 0.5, the same as December 2020. The average home spent 24 days on the market, 8 less days than in December 2020.
Home values in the Killeen area have been mostly flat since 2000, keeping pace with inflation. There is plenty of new construction, which generates an ample supply of inventory to meet demand.
Killeen survived the 2008 housing crash relatively unscathed because home values had not climbed anywhere nearly as dramatically as they had in places like Florida, California and Nevada. Foreclosures are still prevalent in the area but continue to drop.
The average home price across Texas was $390,724 in December 2021, an increase of 25.04% over $337,610 in December 2020, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center.
There were 35,849 closed home sales across Texas in December, down 1.76% from December 2020. Statewide, the total months of housing inventory was 1.2, down just 0.5 months from the same time last year.
The average price of a home in Bell County was $250,000 in December 2021, which was up 22% from $200,000 in December 2020.
The Harker Heights average property value is $275,000, a 10% increase from December 2020.
The average home in Copperas Cove is valued at $188,550, an increase of 9.2% from this time last year.
The average property value for a home in Nolanville is $343,900, up 20.2% from $286,000 the year before.
The average property value in Gatesville is $152,000, a drastic 78.8% increase from last year. This is currently the lowest property value in the area.
The average property value in Lampasas is $257,000, a 51.2% increase from December 2020.
