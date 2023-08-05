The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Cavazos is still on the rise.
In the area, the average price was $3.44 on Saturday, which is 14 cents higher than last week’s average, yet 13 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $3.28 per gallon at Walmart, 3403 West Stan Schlueter Loop. The Walmart at 1380 Lowes Boulevard reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.69 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users on Saturday.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $3.27 at Sams Club, 600 West Central Texas Expressway, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.39 at Mobil, 4807 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $3.24 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel was reportedly selling for $3.45 — also at Murphy USA — according to GasBuddy.com users.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Cavazos was last reported as selling for $3.29 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.48.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.49, which is 85 cents higher than last week and 13 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.83 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 16 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 28 cents lower than a year ago.
