Killeen and Temple area McDonald’s will be offering local teachers a Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, hash browns and a beverage this week, officials with the company announced Monday.
The celebration comes as McDonald’s is making school day mornings a little brighter for educators across the country with a free breakfast “Thank You Meal” from Oct. 11 through Oct. 15.
All educators — such as teachers, administrators and school staff — simply need to head to their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours, and show a valid work ID, for a free meal on us, officials said. Educators will receive a Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, hash browns and a beverage.
