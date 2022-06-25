There may be a bit of a reprieve this week from the sweltering heat that has relentlessly bore down on the Killeen area during the afternoon for the last couple of weeks. Temperatures are expected to cool — albeit into the low-90s.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said Saturday that the triple-digit temperatures could remain through Sunday before a cool front pushes through, which is expected Sunday evening. He said there is a small chance temperatures could stay in the upper-80s on Monday, but it is more likely the temperature will get into the low-90s. As of Saturday, the forecast temperature for Monday is 93 degrees.
The front end of the front will bring the greatest chance — about 50% — of rain for the Killeen area.
“The boundary may still be close enough Monday afternoon where we see a decent chance of showers and storms,” Huckaby said. “Beyond that, we’ll be in the milder air, but we’ll keep at least some low chances of rain around.”
Due to prevailing La Nina conditions, Central Texas — and much of the state for that matter — is in the throes of an oppressive drought that has dried out much of the surrounding counties and continued to impact the level of the area’s lakes.
As of Saturday afternoon, Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 84.7% full. The level of the lake has steadily declined over the past year. The water level is also nearly 6 feet below normal, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
Similarly, Belton Lake was 85.5% full on Saturday afternoon and also nearly 6 feet below normal.
Temperatures
After high temperatures have consistently soared near or above 100, this week’s cool down no doubt will be a welcome sight for the area. But will it last?
Not so fast, according to Huckaby.
Though the temperatures could be in the low-90s for much of the week, Huckaby said the NWS seven-day forecast shows projections of the temperature creeping back toward 100 by the Fourth of July, meaning the annual celebration could be a hot one.
