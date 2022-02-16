More affordable housing may be coming to Killeen.
Several developers have approached the City Council in the hopes that Killeen will offer its support for five developments seeking to acquire tax credits through the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs, potentially adding to the city’s current inventory of nine such developments.
According to Leslie Hinkle, the executive director of community development, the project was created by the Tax Reform Act of 1986 and offers “an annual tax credit in exchange for equity in the development of affordable housing.”
The way the program works is that successful applicants market the tax credits to investors or companies that need a reduction in their federal tax liability, allowing private investors to save on their mortage and pass those savings onto their tenants.
For Killeen’s proposed developments, each “tax credit development” would set the rate of a portion of its units to no more than a percentage of the annual median income, in the same way that the new NRP Group apartment complex at north W.S. Young Drive will.
The program offers the tax credits for 15 years, and recipients must remain in compliance for 30 years.
For example, one of the proposed developments would cost $13 million and be located along Medical Drive. That particular development would set the rate of approximately six units, or 10% of its 58 total, to 30% of the area median income. That comes out to about $311 for a one-bedroom apartment.
For that same development, 12 units, or 20%, would be set to 50% of the area median income for an average rent of $553 for a one-bedroom apartment, and the remaining 40 units, or 60%, would be set to 60% of the average median income, or $675 for a one-bedroom apartment.
Each development must offer at least 10% of its rental units with a rate of 30% and at least 20% of its units at 50% of the area median income.
In all, city staff have suggested offering resolutions of support or no contest for five developments, which come out to a total of $96 million in potential long-term housing investments or 455 units.
Four of the five developments are planned to be “senior housing,” with a population target of 55 and older. The remaining development will be open to the general population.
Hinkle described the program as an “effective way to infuse private capital into affordable housing options” by prviding workforce housing within the community.
In response to a question from Councilman Ken Wilkerson, Hinkle explained that her rationale for offering a resolution of no contest, rather than a resolution of support for the general population-serving development was that elderly housing is currently less in service than that which targets the general population.
“The elderly population are the ones that are typically on a more restrictive income and have the greatest need,” she said.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown gave her support for the program, but also voiced a concern that two of the developments, located on Dogwood Drive & Beachwood Road and Old Florence Road, would be too far from a bus stop or local grocery store, making it difficult for some residents to access critical amenities the way that other developments do.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King said that the program offers “the right level of support” for Killeen’s elderly population.
“I think the level of support, regardless of where it’s located, if there is a need for housing for senior citizens — speaking from a senior citizen perspective — because once you get to a certain age, if your home is so big, and you don’t want to manage that home, you should have options to move into a smaller place and be able to socialize with individuals within your age range, so I am 100% for it,” she said.
Keeping in line with staff recommendation, the City Council agreed to issue resolutions of support for the four elderly developments, and to issue a resolution of no contest for the general population bid.
No formal vote was taken, and the item will be listed on a future City Council meeting agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.