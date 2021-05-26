The Killeen area Texas Humane Heroes animal shelter is at maximum capacity and can no longer take in animals.
Texas Humane Heroes, 5501 S. Clear Creek Road, is focused on getting pets out of the shelter, and adopted into their forever homes.
“Like most of our shelter partners, especially in the rural areas, we are currently at maximum capacity.” said Laura Acton, the chief operating officer for Texas Humane Heroes. “If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, now is the time. When you adopt an animal from Texas Humane Heroes, space opens up for an animal from a shelter forced to euthanize for space. We want to continue to aid our shelter partners by rescuing animals, and minimize loss of life. Adopting animals truly saves lives.”
Texas Humane Heroes rescues animals from shelters that euthanize for space.
Daysi Yeates, the marketing and events manager for Texas Humane Heroes, said that they partner with over 80 shelters in Texas and they normally take animals in to keep those shelters from euthanizing animals they can’t keep.
However, right now both the shelter partners and the Texas Humane Heroes shelters are full and cannot take more animals, according to Yeates.
Yeates added that one of the main reasons for reaching the capacity limit is that animals are being returned at a high rate recently. A lot of people adopted pets during the COVID-19 pandemic and now that things are returning to normal and people are getting back to work, animals are being returned to shelters, according to Yeates.
Any residents interested in adopting a pet can visit HumaneHeroes.org/Adopt to see adoptable pets.
Right now there are 64 animals awaiting adoption at the Killeen location, according to Yeates.
The Killeen Animal Shelter, 3118 Commerce Drive, is also nearing max capacity and because of that, city animal shelter officials, are hosting a free adoption event this weekend.
Fees will be waived for animals that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped on Saturday and Sunday. Standard rates will apply to other animals, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
“Dogs and cats of different ages, breeds, sizes and temperaments are in need of forever homes, and the shelter depends on the public to adopt them. Animals available for adoption can be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals,” the news release said.
The Killeen Animal Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter will be closed Memorial Day.
