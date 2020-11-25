Killeen-area residents can expect a sunny day in the 70s on Thanksgiving with some rain chances starting Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 69, northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon and winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Wednesday night’s forecast calls clear skies and a low around 45.
Thanksgiving Day’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 76, south winds around 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night’s forecast calls for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, mostly cloudy skies and a low around 59.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: High near 68, Low around 50. 70% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: High near 60, Low around 42. 60% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: High near 61, Low around 38. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
