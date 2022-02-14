Love seems omnipresent when you can find Valentine’s gifts on every store’s shelf in early February. While Valentine’s Day puts a focus on this particular feeling, people can and should discover love in almost every aspect of life.
After all, already the Beatles sang, “All you need is love.”
Experts describe love as the glue that binds individuals to the most important people in their lives. Ultimately, humans depend on others for emotional and physical health.
Crystal Morris, licensed professional counselor, therapist and owner of Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co. in Killeen, describes why love makes us feel special.
“Love makes us so happy simply because of the feel-good chemical our brain produces when we first fall in love with someone or when we experience something new with the person we love,” she said.
While love can make us happy, it can hurt just as badly.
“Emotional pain can hurt just as much as physical pain, especially when you’re hurt by someone you deeply love,” Morris said.
While the pain can fade over time, negative experiences and the ache associated with them can also continue influencing a person’s ability for future love.
“Negative experiences from past relationships keep us from opening up in a new relationship,” Morris said. “If someone was unfaithful to you, you’re more than likely to think or believe the same thing will happen in your new relationship.”
Holding on to negative experiences can especially impact letting others be a significant part of your life.
Morris explains that opening up, even to loved ones, may seem intimidating. It requires showing imperfections and weaknesses that are usually hidden to most. Yet, experts agree that vulnerability is essential in life and that everyone can learn to let down their guard.
“Without feeling too vulnerable, you can slowly open up to someone new by first making sure you trust this person,” Morris said.
It’s also important to take time to heal from previous heartbreak and choose some information you feel comfortable sharing.
“You don’t want to ever feel guilty about something you’ve shared about yourself,” she said. “Lastly, ensure the person is non-judgmental.”
Still, love isn’t limited to romantic relationships. Humans are wired to find all kinds of love. That’s why family and friends can play an even more prominent role when it comes to love.
“Friendships are more important than romantic relationships because true friends allow you to be yourself,” Morris said. “People are the most vulnerable with their friends; they share secrets, go on trips, talk on the phone, cry together, laugh together, you name it. Hence, the reason why friendships often turn into love.”
Still, all relationships, whether romantic or not, need to be nourished, which isn’t always as straightforward as it may seem.
“The best way to express love in a romantic relationship is by knowing you and your partner’s love language,” Morris said.
The idea behind the five love languages is that different people with different personalities give and receive love in different ways.
The five love languages range from acts of service and physical touch to receiving gifts and quality time to affirmation words.
“Knowing your partner’s love language allows you to express love to your partner in the way he or she would like it,” Morris said. “Your partner also has to know your love language so they can show you love in the way you like to have it expressed to you.”
According to Morris, learning to recognize your own and your loved one’s preferences can help connect on a deeper level and identify roots of conflicts easier, which ultimately allows couples to grow closer – on Valentine’s Day and all year round.
