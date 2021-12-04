Lanes of two Killeen roads will close beginning Monday. The city is closing the westbound lane of El Dorado Drive from Chestnut Drive to North W.S. Young Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, the city will close Alta Mira Drive from Estelle Avenue to Trimmier Road.
“Sanitary sewer services are being repaired in these areas and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work,” the the city said in a news release.
Traffic control devices will guide motorists around the work zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.