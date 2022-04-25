The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing Southern Belle Drive from Stagecoach Road to Sue Anne Drive from Wednesday to May 4, including overnights, weather permitting. The road will be open to local traffic only.
The closure is to allow a contractor to install sanitary sewer services in the area, city officials said in a news release.
The contractor will have a traffic control plan in place, and detour motorists around the work area. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
